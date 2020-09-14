Wisconsin surpasses 90K confirmed cases of COVID-19 as nearly 20% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has officially topped a lifetime total of 90,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to state and county health officials.

There were 858 new cases of the virus Monday, a significant drop from Sunday’s case count. The state has reached 90,052* confirmed cases, with more than 11.3% of those still active.

According to the state Department of Health Services, there was a noticeable decline in testing Monday, which is not unusual for the beginning of the week. Out of the 3,920 tested, 19.7%, or nearly one in every five tests came back positive.

Sunday’s positivity rate was also high, with a difference of less than 1 percentage point compared to Monday. The seven-day average has once again increased and is now at 14.9%.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has had several discussions regarding the outlook of the academic school year in light of COVID-19, with the latest being whether or not to have spring break.

In response to the first few weeks of the fall semester, an online petition is asking UW-Madison officials to reimburse students for service and campus fees. The petition has exceeded 500 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

At a secondary education level, two schools in Janesville will temporarily switch to virtual learning in hopes of preventing a COVID-19 outbreak. Public health officials have confirmed 2,038 cases in Rock County since the start of the pandemic.

DHS officials said 18 more people throughout the state were hospitalized Monday, but no additional deaths were confirmed. At least 1,171 in Wisconsin have died due to coronavirus complications.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.