Wisconsin surpasses 8,200 confirmed cases, 9.9% of new cases come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Monday that 274 additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus, which is 9.9% of new tests.

DHS officials are closely tracking the percentage of new tests that come back positive to determine when Wisconsin can safely reopen its economy. A 14-day downward trend is one of the main criteria that must be met as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan.

Monday’s percentage of new positive cases is down by roughly one point since Sunday when 11% of new tests came back positive. Despite the decline in the percentage of new positive cases, health officials said there has not been a downward trend over the past 14 days.

In total 8,245 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Of those people, 1,621 have been hospitalized due to the disease. Statewide, 3,973 people have recovered from their infections, according to DHS data.

At least 340 people have died from complications due to the coronavirus, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said during a press briefing.

The new numbers come the same day that Gov. Tony Evers announced a plan to make Wisconsin a leader in COVID-19 testing per capita. As of Monday afternoon, Wisconsin is able to perform 11,347 coronavirus tests per day.

