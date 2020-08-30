Wisconsin surpasses 75,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county health departments confirmed an additional 495 cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to more than 75,000 cases.

In total, 75,343 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first Wisconsin patient was diagnosed.

State and county health officials also confirmed an additional three deaths attributed to the coronavirus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,122.

The new cases also come as the percentage of new positive tests rose once again to 10.5%. While the daily percentages have increased for six consecutive days, the state’s seven-day average has remained fairly steady around 8% for nearly two weeks.

Of all patients with confirmed cases, just under 7,500 of them are still fighting the virus. Roughly 89% of patients have recovered, according to DHS statistics.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.