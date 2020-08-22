Wisconsin surpasses 70K confirmed coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has surpassed 70,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to state and county health officials.

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county public health departments that was shared Saturday brings the state’s total confirmed cases to 70,050 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state surpassed 60,000 confirmed cases less than two weeks ago.

Seven more people have died from complications due to COVID-19, which brings the state’s death toll to 1,083 people.

Saturday also saw a jump in the percent of new tests that came back positive. Of the 8,700 tests processed within the past 24 hours, 10.9% of them came back positive, which is up by more than three percentage points since Friday.

While health officials continue to test Wisconsinites for the virus, the vast majority of patients have recovered from their infections. Roughly 87% of patients with confirmed cases have recovered, according to DHS statistics.

On Friday, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued an emergency order that requires all students in grades 3-12 to start school year virtually.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.