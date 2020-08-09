Wisconsin surpasses 60K confirmed COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials have now confirmed more than 60,000 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

To date, 60,578 people have tested positive for the virus, which is an increase of 613 positive cases since Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, Wisconsin surpassed 1,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths. At least 1,003 people have died from complications due to the disease.

Roughly 8.4% of new tests came back positive on Sunday. That’s an increase of half a percentage point from Saturday’s rate of positive tests. In the past 24 hours, 7,418 people were tested for the coronavirus.

A vast majority of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. About 83% of all patients who have tested positive have recovered. That’s more than 50,000 people, DHS officials said.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.