Wisconsin surpasses 600 deaths as 3.6% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has surpassed 600 deaths statewide as the percent of new positive COVID-19 tests remain relatively steady over the past week.

On Tuesday, state and county health officials confirmed that 609 people throughout the state have died from complications due to COVID-19, which is 12 more deaths than Monday afternoon.

Combined data from state and county health officials show that 18,948 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State health officials have also launched an interactive graph that shows the spread of COVID-19 for each Wisconsin county. Click here to visit the graph.

Over the past two weeks, the state has continued to see a downward trend in the percent of new tests that come back positive. Roughly 3.6% of new cases came back positive Tuesday, compared to 3.9% on Monday.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, state health officials and labs throughout Wisconsin continue to increase their testing capacity. Statewide, officials are able to process 15,115 new tests per day spread across 60 active labs.

While the state continues its efforts against COVID-19, more and more patients with confirmed infections are recovering from the disease. As of Tuesday, 11,838 people, or 64% of patients, have recovered. There are currently 6,109 active cases throughout the state.