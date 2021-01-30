Wisconsin surpasses 520K vaccine doses administered; 7-day positivity rate remains below 20%

MADISON, Wis. — Health care workers have now administered more than 520,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state.

According to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 521,762 vaccine doses have been administered. Just under 100,000 Wisconsinites have received their second dose.

The latest vaccine numbers came as the statewide infection rate continued on a downward trajectory. As of Saturday, the seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person sat at 19.5%, which is up two-tenths of a percentage point compared to Friday. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.3%.

To date, 541,408 Wisconsinites have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s an additional 1,493 confirmed cases since Friday afternoon. Roughly 19,600 patients, about 4% of all confirmed cases, still have active infections, according to the DHS.

An additional 33 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Saturday, bringing the state’s lifetime death toll to 5,893.

For the past three days, the number of new hospitalizations has remained relatively consistent. DHS officials reported Saturday that 89 people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours.