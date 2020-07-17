Wisconsin surpasses 40K coronavirus cases, 2 more dead

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has surpassed 40,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

State and county health officials confirmed an additional 764 cases since Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 40,634* confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Of all confirmed cases, 20.8%, or 8,411 cases, are still active. At least 834 people have died from complications due to their infections, which is two more than Thursday afternoon.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows that 13,407 people were tested for the virus since Thursday. DHS reported Friday that 6.6% of new tests came back positive Friday, which is up three tenths of a percentage point since Thursday.

Health officials are continuing to work on increasing the state’s testing capacity to better monitor the virus’ spread. According to DHS, the state has a daily testing capacity of 24,162 tests. Eighty-three labs around the state are currently performing tests, and 24 more are reportedly planning to test in the future. However, according to DHS data, only two new labs have started testing since June 15, despite DHS reporting for weeks that numerous labs have plans to join the effort.

Events throughout the state have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. Friday afternoon Ironman announced that the 2020 triathlons in Madison have been postponed to 2021.

Rock County health officials announced Thursday they plan to make masks mandatory in all county-run facilities starting Monday. The move comes shortly after Dane County made masks mandatory earlier this week.

