Wisconsin surpasses 2,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has surpassed 2,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 2,126.

According to numbers from state and county health officials, 56 people have died from COVID-19 throughout the state. Dane County’s COVID-19 dashboard reports that five people have died from the disease in the county.

The new statewide numbers show a jump of 130 confirmed cases and 12 confirmed deaths since Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that roughly 28% of patients with confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been hospitalized.

According to the new numbers, 23,859 people have tested negative for the disease.

For more updates and the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments