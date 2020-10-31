Wisconsin surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths
MADISON, Wis. — More than seven months after the pandemic started, Wisconsin has recorded its 2000th death.
Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 4,505* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 225,793*.
Forty-eight* more people died, which is a total of 2,047 in the state.
229 more people were hospitalized between Friday and Saturday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 5.0% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.
DHS said 175,096 people, or 77.7%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.
