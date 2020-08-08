Wisconsin surpasses 1K COVID-19 deaths, inches closer to 60K confirmed cases

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has now surpassed 1,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to state and county health officials.

The major milestone comes just over six months after the Wisconsin Department of Health confirmed the state’s first case of the coroanvirus. At least 1,001 people have died from complications due to the coronavirus.

In total, 59,965* people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

