Wisconsin surpasses 150,000 cases, adds more than 50,000 over three weeks

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Exactly three weeks after passing the 100,000 case mark, Wisconsin has more than 150,000.

Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 2,495* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 150,264*. Wisconsin surpassed the six-figure mark on Sunday, Sept. 20.

But it’s not just the case count going up. According to DHS, Wisconsin has reached a new all-time high in its seven-day average of the percent of positive tests — 18.6%. That figure was at 17.9% the previous day.

Seven* more people died, which is a total of 1,470 in the state.

Seventy-nine more people were hospitalized between Saturday and Sunday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 5.6% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.

DHS said 119,747 people, or 79.7%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.