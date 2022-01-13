Wisconsin surpasses 13K COVID-19 cases reported in single day, a new pandemic high

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin set another single-day COVID-19 case record Thursday, surpassing 13,000 cases for the first time since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, according to the state’s Department of Health Services.

A total of 13,004 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Department of Health Services’ dashboard on Wednesday, the agency said Thursday afternoon. The surge in new cases brings the seven-day new case average to 9,915 cases per day, a 70% increase in the past two weeks, Gov. Tony Evers said during a media briefing with health officials Thursday afternoon.

The Omicron variant is the dominant strain in Wisconsin, Evers added.

The state’s previous record of 12,839 new COVID-19 cases in a single day was set last Thursday.

Your #COVID19_WI update. For the 1st time, the number of new confirmed cases reported has topped 13K. All 72 counties are at critically high disease activity levels. We must #StopTheSpread. Watch a briefing w/@GovEvers & #DHSWI experts happening right now: https://t.co/pX0O6XacNg pic.twitter.com/7IcbPdKmEE — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 13, 2022

All 72 Wisconsin counties are now seeing critically high virus activity as well, DHS said.

The latest record comes a day after the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state reached a new high of 2,278.

Karen Timberlake, DHS’ secretary-designee, said during Thursday’s briefing that 95% of the state’s intermediate care beds and intensive care beds are in use.

