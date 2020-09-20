Wisconsin surpasses 100,000 all-time cases of coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. — Two-hundred and 28 days after recording its first case of the novel coronavirus, Wisconsin has surpassed 100,000.

Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 1,571* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 101,227*. That’s more than 1.7% of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state’s record for since cases in a day is 2,626, which was set on Friday. Today marks first time in four days Wisconsin has fewer than 2,000 new infections.

One* more person died, which is a total of 1,244 in the state.

Thirty-four more people were hospitalized between Friday and Saturday, the Department of Health Services said.

Exactly 20% of the state’s tests over the past 24 hours came back positive, bringing the seven-day average to 16.3%, slightly lower than Saturday’s 16.4%.

A total of 6.6% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations, while 93.4% didn’t. DHS said 85,824 people, or 84.8%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

As the state surpasses 100,000 total cases, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is renewing calls for UW-Madison to take action to slow the spread of the virus.

“Today, as our state surpasses the 100,000 case mark, we find ourselves in the midst of an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases fueled largely by the University System’s decision to return to in-person classes.”

UW-Madison is scheduled to continue remote learning through at least Friday, Sept. 25.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.