Wisconsin surpasses 10,000 deaths from COVID-19

Vast majority of deaths reported among those 60+, DHS data shows

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, nearly two years into the pandemic, data from the state’s Department of Health Services shows.

A dozen new deaths were reported with Sunday’s numbers, bringing the total to 10,002. The latest data from Tuesday put the total number of deaths at 10,014, with a seven-day average of 23 confirmed deaths each day.

Nearly 88% of the deaths were among those ages 60 or older, according to DHS.

The tragic milestone comes amid a surge of cases in Wisconsin and nationwide. As of Wednesday, Public Health Madison & Dane County reported the highest seven-day average case count since the pandemic began.

Across the country, new COVID-19 cases have now hit a daily average of more than 265,000, the highest level on record.

