Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs removing expired member of Natural Resources Board

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin supreme court justices heard arguments Thursday in a case that could set a historic precedent for whether people appointed to government boards can stay indefinitely past their terms.

Dr. Fred Prehn’s term has expired but he still sits on the Natural Resources Board in Wisconsin, which sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources. The Wausau dentist’s term expired nearly a year ago and Gov. Evers appointed his replacement, but he has refused to step down because the state senate has not yet confirmed that appointment as required by law.

“I’ll do what I want to do and I haven’t decided what I want to do yet,” he said on Thursday after the court hearing had wrapped up, when asked whether he would serve indefinitely on the board if the supreme court ruled in his favor. “Right now I want a court ruling to see if I’m vindicated in what I believe to be true.”

Prehn was referring to little-used state law and a decades-old state supreme court decision that allows board members to keep their seat after their term expires if the senate hasn’t yet confirmed an appointment. That court ruling from 1964 was the main reason Dane County circuit court judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn cited when she dismissed the lawsuit brought by Attorney General Josh Kaul to unseat Prehn last fall, even while she said she didn’t support Prehn’s decision.

At the core of opposing attorneys’ arguments before the state’s top court on Thursday are a combined interpretation of several different state laws governing appointment vacancies and term lengths–as well as that 1964 state supreme court decision, Thompson vs. Gibson.

“Even if you kick him out, you can’t get the governor’s appointee in unless there’s a vacancy,” Justice Pat Roggensack pointed out.

“If he’s out, the office is unquestionably vacant,” the state’s attorney Gabe Johnson-Karp responded. “There’s no question that an unfilled office is a vacant office. And at the end of his term, that office became vacant.”

But the decision could come down to Justice Brian Hagedorn’s vote, as so many decisions from the state’s top court have in the last two years. Elected on a platform backed by conservatives, Hagedorn has ruled with both conservative and liberal justices–and has almost always been the deciding vote in major split decisions over the course of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Hagedorn suggested that an “original understanding” of the state constitution favors the legislature, not the governor, in appointing positions to the state’s executive agencies.

“I don’t see any evidence that the original understanding of the Wisconsin constitution places this kind of appointment authority within the core executive power,” he told the state’s attorney. “In fact, it looks like a good chunk of that power is put in the legislature.”

Liberal-backed justices questioned whether a decision allowing Dr. Prehn to remain despite his expired term would effectively disrupt the separation of powers within government and allow appointed board members to essentially serve for life if they so chose.

“Odds are that we’re going to have a pretty lopsided legislature for the next 10 years,” Justice Ann Bradley (who is not related to justice Rebecca Bradley) said. “It’s just not workable.”

Attorneys for Dr. Prehn pushed back on that characterization, saying “in theory” a decision favoring them could do that but effectively, that was only contingent on government continuing to be divided.

“That supposes that the governor and the senate will continue to sort of give each other the cold shoulder,” attorney Mark Maciolek said.

There’s no deadline for the state supreme court to make their decision. The state senate has already adjourned for the year without confirming Sandra Nass, the governor’s appointee to replace Dr. Prehn.

With Prehn remaining on the board, Walker-era conservative appointees remain in control of key DNR policy in the state of Wisconsin, including issues like wolf hunt quotas and regulations for PFAS, or “forever chemicals”.

