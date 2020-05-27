Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses lawsuit challenging order

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has dismissed as moot a lawsuit that argued Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order was a violation of constitutional rights to worship, protest and travel.

The court earlier this month, in a different lawsuit, ruled that Evers’ health secretary exceeded her constitutional authority in issuing the “safer at home” order.

Since then, in the absence of a statewide order some local governments have issued their own limitations on activity to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Given that the order being challenged has been invalidated, the Supreme Court said Wednesday that the second lawsuit is moot.

