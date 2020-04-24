Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects prisoner release request

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit seeking the release of inmates from state prisons as a way to reduce the risk of them contracting the coronavirus.

The court on Friday declined to take up a lawsuit filed earlier this month by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin on behalf of two inmates with preexisting conditions.

The court, in an unsigned order, noted steps taken by the state Department of Corrections to mitigate risks to inmates. The court said it was not within its powers to assign someone to determine which inmates should be released, as the lawsuit sought.

BREAKING The Wisconsin Supreme Court has declined to take a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Wisconsin seeking a mass release of inmates from the state's overcrowded prison system because of concerns over a COVID-19 outbreak — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) April 24, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments