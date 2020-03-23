Wisconsin Supreme Court puts hold on jury trials amid COVID-19 pandemic

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued orders Sunday postponing jury trials and temporarily suspending in-person proceedings statewide in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a news release, all state courts will remain open and continue to operate, but trials scheduled to begin from now through May 22 will be rescheduled.

The release said judges, commissioners and clerks of circuit court are required to use e-mail, teleconferencing and video conferencing technology in lieu of in-person courtroom appearances through at least April 30.

“We are taking these steps not only to protect public health, but also to help ensure continued and effective operation of all our courts for the people of Wisconsin,” said Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack in a statement.

The release also said the court postponed oral arguments that were scheduled for March 30 and April 1.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments