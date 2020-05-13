Wisconsin Supreme Court issues ruling in ‘Safer at Home’ challenge

Amy Reid by Amy Reid, Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has made its decision in a case challenging the legality of the extension of the state’s Safer at Home order.

The state Legislature filed the lawsuit in April, arguing the Secretary-designee at the Department of Health Services, who published the order, exceeded her authority by doing so.

The court ruled 4-3 that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration overstepped its authority when it extended the order until May 26, deeming it as “unlawful, invalid and unenforceable.”

Republican legislators asked the conservative-controlled Supreme Court to block the extension and let them offer their own recovery plan. They argued that the extension amounted to Secretary-designee Andrea Palm writing rules without legislative input.

The ruling marks another defeat for Evers as Republicans continue to chip away at the Democratic governor’s authority.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes showed disapproval of the decision on social media, stating he was “disappointed but not surprised.”

Disappointed but not surprised. They put lives at risk by forcing an election, of course they were going to double down. It’s like no lives matter. This is bad. https://t.co/URZJ5MJRPD — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) May 13, 2020

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce said in a statement that they “commend the state Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law and understanding that coequal branches of government must work together, especially in times of crisis.”

Today’s decision is a win for the state’s economy, countless businesses and hundreds of thousands of unemployed Wisconsinites who are ready to get back to work,” said WMC CEO Kurt Bauer. “WMC looks forward to working collaboratively with the legislature and Gov. Evers to ensure the state begins its economic recovery in a safe and sustainable way so we can protect both lives and livelihoods.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced in a news release that it has come out with a “Guidance Memo” taverns, restaurants and supper clubs can use for reopening.

“At this time May 26 is the opening date for all taverns, restaurants and supper clubs,” WEDC said in a statement. “It is possible that the Governor may issue additional orders with capacity restrictions and other social distancing practices or any other orders he deems necessary.”

The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the case on May 5. The Department of Justice, which represented Palm, said state statutes protect what she did, pointing to laws drafted in the early 1900s that give the department broad authority to combat communicable diseases during a public health emergency.

During the arguments, justices questioned what limits the statutes put in place to make sure the authority doesn’t infringe on constitutional rights.

“Isn’t it the very definition of tyranny for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work among other ordinarily lawful activities?” asked Justice Rebecca Bradley.

Assistant Attorney General Colin Roth said he understood why Bradley might be uncomfortable with that, but he said the way the statute is written allows DHS to do whatever is necessary to combat communicable diseases.

“For over a century courts have recognized in the context of infectious diseases, it is practically impossible for the Legislature to predict exactly what is necessary,” Roth said.

Ryan Walsh, the Legislature’s attorney, argued an administrative agency shouldn’t be able to create this broad of an order, which he said exceeds even the governor’s powers.

“This case is not about whether a lock down is a good idea,” Walsh said. “This case raises instead a basic issue of administrative law.”

