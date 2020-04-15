Wisconsin Supreme Court April oral arguments to be livestreamed

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will carry on with its work throughout April in a unique way.

According to a news release, oral arguments will be streamed live for public viewing on WisconsinEye and YouTube, via a link to be provided on wicourts.gov.

The release said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Court will take advantage of Zoom videoconferencing to connect with each other and attorneys who are arguing cases from remote locations.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in nine cases during the month, including two on April 20 that address constitutional issues related to a governor’s line-item veto power.

The calendar and synopses of all the cases to be heard during April can be found here.

A list of Wisconsin circuit courts that have established livestream accounts can be found on the court system’s website, wicourts.gov, under the “live stream courts” tab at the top of the page.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments