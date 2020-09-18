Wisconsin Superintendent delivers annual state of education address

Wisconsin Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor delivered the annual state of education address virtually Thursday. She discussed ongoing challenges of the pandemic including the need to support teachers’ professional development, so students will be learning at a high-level, no matter if the format is in-person, virtual, or both.

Stanford Taylor emphasized the importance of literacy as a tool to acquire information about the world, and for citizens to be able to communicate the ways they want to see their communities change.

