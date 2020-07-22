Wisconsin still not enforcing mandatory mask wearing

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wisconsin, the question still lingers if a statewide mask mandate is even a possibility after the Wisconsin Supreme Court tossed out Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order.

News 3 Now asked the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health Services if a mask mandate is a possibility in the near future.

“The Governor continues to be concerned about the increases in cases we’re seeing across our state and is evaluating additional steps we can take to help prevent further spread of COVID-19,” the Governor’s Office said in an email.

The Department of Health Services referred the question to the Governor’s Office, adding they encourage mask wearing in public.

Dane County has a mask mandate in place, but it’s seeing some push back from at least one business claiming it’s illegal. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said his team is confident it’s not.

“Our attorneys are extremely confident that we have the ability to do this, that we are on solid legal ground,” Parisi said.

Parisi stands by his desire for a statewide mask mandate, which he said is not a political issue, but will take a conversation between parties to establish.

“Ultimately, the best approach to this is to have wide-spread adoption. So, what I would love to see is state leaders from both sides of the aisle come together and see if they can find some compromise,” Parisi said. “We know that they disagree, but they don’t seem to be talking, and I would love to have them come back together and talk.”

Lawyers advised News 3 Now that the state and counties have a power to make oders, but the precedent set by the State Supreme Court ruling in May makes it confusing.

