Wisconsin still 3rd in country in COVID-19 cases per capita

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting nearly 3,300* new cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional deaths in the last day.

Nearly 18,000 tests were processed since Saturday, for a positivity rate of more than 19%.

The state has recorded nearly 229,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reports there were 1,018 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita.

The death count, now at 2,063*, is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

