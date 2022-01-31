Wisconsin stays put at #11 in latest AP Top 25

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — After going 2-0 last week with wins over Nebraska and Minnesota, Wisconsin didn’t move up or down in this week’s AP Top 25.

The Badgers sit 11th in the rankings. UW is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the poll.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin travels to #18 Illinois on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

