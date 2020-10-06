Wisconsin State troopers rescue kitten on interstate near Fond du Lac

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Fond Du Lac saved a kitten along the interstate of I-41 near Fond du Lac.

According to a Facebook post, the Wisconsin State Patrol troopers received a call from a citizen who saw a kitten along the interstate. The troopers responded to the area and found the kitten playing in the grassy median.

“The troopers told the kitten that she needed to come with them ‘right meow’ because the interstate was not a safe place to play,” the Facebook post said. The troopers took the cat back to the Fond du Lac post and waited for a local kitten rescue to pick her up.

The post said the incident serves as reminder that highways are not a safe place to walk or play.

#TrooperTuesdayYOU HAVE CAT TO BE KITTEN ME – The State Patrol’s Fond du Lac Post received a call from a concerned… Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.