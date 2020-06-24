Wisconsin state senator says he was attacked by protesters
MADISON, Wis. — A state senator said he was attacked by protesters overnight in Madison while trying to take a picture of the group.
Sen. Tim Carpenter, tweeted he was “punched and kicked in the head.” He also said he might have a concussion and that his neck and ribs were sore.
Carpenter, a Democrat from Milwaukee, said 8-10 people attacked him. He also tweeted that he was able to get inside the Wisconsin State Capitol.
News 3 Now has reached out to Sen. Carpenter and will update this article when more information is available.
