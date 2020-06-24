Wisconsin state senator says he was attacked by protesters

MADISON, Wis. — A state senator said he was attacked by protesters overnight in Madison while trying to take a picture of the group.

Sen. Tim Carpenter, tweeted he was “punched and kicked in the head.” He also said he might have a concussion and that his neck and ribs were sore.

Carpenter, a Democrat from Milwaukee, said 8-10 people attacked him. He also tweeted that he was able to get inside the Wisconsin State Capitol.

I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz! pic.twitter.com/Zw2hdfYG66 — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

