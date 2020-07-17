Wisconsin State Patrol responds to multi-vehicle crash on I-94

DEERFIELD, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 251 on I-94 eastbound, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

All eastbound lanes beyond Highway 73 are closed due to the crash. Wisconsin State Patrol officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and find a different route if possible.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials did not share any information about possible injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to WisDOT.

WisDOT officials said the closure is expected to last an hour.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

