Wisconsin State Patrol conducting aerial traffic enforcement in Rock County

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

JANESVILLE, Wis. — With Christmas just two days away, many Wisconsinites will soon be hitting the roads to visit loved ones for the holidays, and law enforcement will be out to catch any reckless driving.

The Wisconsin State Patrol announced on Thursday that law enforcement will be conducting aerial speed enforcement in Rock County on I-39/90, if weather allows.

WSP’s enforcement efforts come the same day as a massive traffic back-up in western Wisconsin caused by a multi-vehicle crash involving “too many vehicles to count.” State patrol officials blamed freezing rain and icy conditions for causing the crashes early Thursday morning.

Anyone looking to travel to the Eau Claire or Twin Cities areas is advised to use a detour if possible.

