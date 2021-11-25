Wisconsin State Patrol arrest man for fifth OWI offense after crash

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

DANE COUNTY, Wis. – Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man for an alleged fifth OWI offense after a crash Wednesday night.

Officials say Eric Serfort, 35, of Edgerton was involved in a rollover crash on I-39/90 near Kegonsa just after 10 p.m.

Serfort reportedly showed signs of impairment when officers arrived on the scene. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Serfort has four prior OWI convictions.

