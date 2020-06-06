Wisconsin State Parks free for this weekend

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

All Wisconsin State Parks are offering free admission this weekend as a part of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fun Weekend.

According to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website, no state park admission stickers or trail passes are required June 6-7 for Free Fun Weekend.

Officials said, people can fish without fishing licenses or state trout stamps. Trail pass to ride state ATV trails are not required for resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators.

The Free Fun Weekend wraps up Sunday, but annual admission stickers can still be purchased for use later this summer and camping reservations can be made for any state park on the Wisconsin DNR’s website.

