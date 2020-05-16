Wisconsin State Parks continue operations under safer at home guidelines

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

WAUNAKEE, Wis.– Operations at Wisconsin State Parks will remain the same after Gov. Tony Evers’ safer at home order was called off by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

State parks have been operating under different guidelines since reopening at the beginning of May, including different hours and requiring park stickers.

You can now buy an annual state park pass online at https://t.co/DaZTshdtmj Stickers available for purchase online include:

• Annual Wisconsin Resident: $28

• Wisconsin Resident Senior (65+): $13

• Non-Resident: $38 For now, only park passes can be purchased online. pic.twitter.com/jS2xeEMmyS — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) May 13, 2020



“It seems like everybody is very respectful and we haven’t had any of the issues that we had before,” Conservation Warden Supervisor Nathan Kroeplin said.

Another new rule limits parks to 75 percent capacity. Staff monitors the amount of parking spaces to give them an idea of how many people are there.

“We still have staff that are patrolling the parks,” Kroeplin said. “Whether it is our conservation wardens or some of our park rangers, we still have people. They’re patrolling the parks, making sure everyone is abiding by the rules and regulations.

Kroeplin said there isn’t an exact date in mind yet for when operations will return to normal.

“We encourage everyone to come out,” Kroeplin said. “However, we still want people to be smart about how they do it. Still consider social distancing and just do the responsible thing to keep everybody safe.

Camping is still closed until May 26.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments