Wisconsin State Park campgrounds to reopen June 10

MADISON, Wis. — Campgrounds at state parks throughout Wisconsin are reopening Wednesday with special safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials made the announcement Thursday morning saying visitors will be able to check in automatically with a touchless system. Informational signs throughout the grounds will also provide safety information for visitors.

Annual park stickers and trail passes are required for entry to the campgrounds. Stickers and passes are available online.

Visitors can travel directly to their campsites upon arrival to start setting up their equipment.

While campgrounds are reopening, many of the parks’ facilities, including towers, shelters and nature centers, will remain closed until further notice. Restrooms at the campgrounds will be open.

According to the release, reservations made for June 8 or 9 will be canceled and refunded.

Officials said group camping, shelters and amphitheaters will remain closed through June 30. Events and special event permits are canceled through June 30.

DNR leaders are asking visitors to continue following social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks are also recommended.

