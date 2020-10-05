Wisconsin State Journal endorses Joe Biden

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Journal endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for president on Sunday night.

In an article published the State Journal’s editorial board Sunday, the newspaper threw its support behind Biden, saying “America needs a leader who can lead again — someone with a vision for our nation that unites and moves us forward.”

“He served eight years as vice president and more than three decades in the U.S. Senate,” the endorsement reads. “He will assemble a strong team of advisers and respect their expertise. Biden will approach the job of being the most powerful person on the planet with the seriousness it deserves.”

In 2016, the Wisconsin State Journal endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who lost the election to current President Donald Trump.

