Wisconsin State Capitol tours canceled until further notice

MADISON, Wis. — Tours of the Wisconsin State Capitol have been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any groups who are currently scheduled for tours over the next two or three weeks will be contacted, according to a release from the Department of Administration.

Operations within the Capitol will function normally.

The Department of Administration will continue reviewing strategies to limit the coronavirus’ spread based on guidance from the CDC and DHS Public Health Officials.

