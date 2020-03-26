Wisconsin State Capitol building closing to public

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Captiol building will be closed to the public starting Thursday morning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the State Captiol will close to the public at 8 a.m. Thursday until further notice.

The announcement comes after Gov. Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ order went into effect Wednesday morning.

The release said the Capitol will reopen to the public if the Legislature or Supreme Court convenes.

Capitol tours were canceled on March 12.

