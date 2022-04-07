Wisconsin softball red hot at the plate

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Red hot is the best way to describe Wisconsin in the batters box right now.

Just call it the Fiona Flex 💪💪 Girardot’s 2-RUN 💣put the #Badgers up for good in their home opener! @BadgerSoftball takes down Indiana for their 9th straight win! pic.twitter.com/OKNoA7TEnA — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) April 1, 2022



The Badgers scored 32 runs on 32 hits in their Big Ten opening series at Iowa and followed that up with 17 runs on 25 hits against Indiana.

NEAR THE TOP:

Heading into the weekend, Wisconsin is in a 3-way tie for second place in the Big Ten at 5-1 with Northwestern and Maryland.

UP NEXT:

The Badgers hit the road to take on the Illini for a 3-game series. Friday’s first pitch is set for 5:00 pm in Champaign.

