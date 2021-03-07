Wisconsin skates past Minnesota, into the WCHA Final Faceoff Final

Zach Hanley
Posted:
by Zach Hanley
DULUTH, Minn. – Makenna Webster scored 2 goals as Wisconsin advanced to its seventh-straight WCHA title game with a 5-3 win over Minnesota.


Sophie Shirley got the party started with a first period goal. Lacey Eden and Britta Curl also netted goals in the win.


Wisconsin will face Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceoff on Sunday at 2:00 P.M.

