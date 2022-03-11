Wisconsin skates by Clarkson, advances to NCAA Regional Final

by Zach Hanley

BOSTON, Mass. — The Badger women’s hockey team took one step closer toward winning their third-straight national championship Thursday night.

Maddie Wheeler, Daryl Watts, and Delaney Drake each scored a goal for Wisconsin, while Kennedy Blair stopped 30 of 31 shots to lead UW to a 3-1 win over Clarkson in the NCAA Regional Semifinal matchup.

Wisconsin will take on Northeastern on Saturday with the winner advancing to the Frozen Four.

