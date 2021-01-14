Wisconsin shuffles schedule because of Penn State postponement

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. – The Badger men’s basketball team announced a change to their upcoming schedule.

A couple of changes to the #Badgers schedule: 1/20: Northwestern at Wisconsin – 8:00 P.M. on BTN (moved from 1/27) 1/27: Wisconsin at Penn State – TBD on BTN (rescheduled from 1/3) https://t.co/VkmJ1L8LRk — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 13, 2021

Wisconsin is moving their game against Northwestern up a week in order to add in a game at Penn State. Greg Gard’s squad will now host the Wildcats on January 20 and travel to Happy Valley to face the Nittany Lions on January 27.

Originally Wisconsin was supposed to play at Penn State on January 3. Both games will be televised on BTN.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.