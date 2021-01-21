Wisconsin sets single-day record for vaccinations

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health care workers set a record Thursday for the largest number of vaccinations in a 24 hour period.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said during a COVID-19 briefing that 22,072 administered doses have been reported to the DHS within the past 24 hours. To date, 285,358 vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

The news comes days after DHS officials announced Wisconsinites aged 65 and older will be eligible for vaccination starting next week. Health officials are asking for patience in the wake of the announcement, citing shortcomings in the weekly vaccine allotment from the federal government.

“Being patient is not easy. After almost a year of this pandemic, I know that asking for more patience is frankly a lot to ask,” Willems Van Dijk said. “So today I’m asking for perseverance.”

DHS officials said the state receives about 70,000 doses of vaccine each week, and that supply is expected to remain the same for at least the next three to four weeks.

