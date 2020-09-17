Wisconsin sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases with nearly 1,800 new cases

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin set a single-day record Thursday for new coronavirus cases.

According to data from state and county health officials, 1,798 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, beating the previous single-day record by more than 250 cases.

In total, 94,798* people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thursday’s updated data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services also showed another jump in the percent of of positive tests, with roughly 17.8% of all tests coming back positive.

Wisconsin’s seven-day average for the percent of positive cases has gradually climbed since the beginning of the month. On Thursday the seven-day average was 14.3%.

Health officials confirmed an additional two deaths from coronavirus complications, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,233 people.

The statewide record comes a day after the Big Ten announced it will go on with its 2020 season, despite a surge of coronavirus cases on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

