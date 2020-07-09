Wisconsin sets new record for highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has set a new record for the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in a single day, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

State and county health officials confirmed 739 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. It’s the highest single-day jump in cases since the start of the pandemic. There are at least 34,070 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, according to state and county health officials.

While Thursday saw a jump in the number of new confirmed cases, the percent of new cases compared to all tests remained fairly consistent with Wednesday’s results. On Thursday 5.7% of new tests came back positive. That’s up just a tenth of a percentage point since Wednesday.

State and county health officials confirmed Thursday four additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 814. For the first time since June 14, a patient in Dane County has died from the disease.

As the virus continues to spread throughout the state, many people, roughly 79% of all patients, have recovered from their infections. There are 6.302 active cases throughout Wisconsin.

Earlier this week Dane County became the first county in the state to make masks mandatory as cases around the country continue to surge.