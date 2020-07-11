Wisconsin sets new record for highest jump in COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported

MADISON, Wis. — For the third day in a row, Wisconsin has broken its record for the highest number of new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.

According to the Department of Health Services, 926 new cases were confirmed Saturday bringing the statewide count to 35,679 total cases.

Saturday’s new cases has increase by 38 cases compared to Friday’s single-day record.

7.7% of new tests came back positive, which is up one percentage point from Friday.

Health officials from around the state confirmed seven coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 821 people.

According to DHS, 82 active labs are able to process 19,362 tests per day. On Saturday a total of 12,019 tests results were reported.

Officials said 78% of cases have recovered, with 6,944 cases still active.

