Wisconsin Sens. Johnson, Baldwin respond to Trump acquittal

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s senators have released statements in response to the acquittal of former President Trump in his second impeachment trial.

In a statement, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said: “The Democrats’ vindictive and divisive political impeachment is over. While there are still many questions that remain unanswered, I do know neither the Capitol breach nor this trial should have ever occurred. Hopefully, true healing can now begin.”

Johnson was one of 43 GOP senators who voted to acquit the former president.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, one of the 57 senators who voted to convict Trump, tweeted: “Trump incited a violent insurrection against the will of the people, Congress, and our Democracy. He did nothing to stop it and tried to steal the election based on the big lie that it was stolen from him. Trump should be held accountable, so I voted to hold him accountable.”

