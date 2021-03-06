Wisconsin senators react to passing of $1.9T stimulus package

HOGP In this image from video, the vote total of 50-49 on Senate passage of the COVID-19 relief bill, is displayed on screen in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Senators voted along their party lines for the passing of Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package Saturday afternoon.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin said about her supporting vote, “We have not beaten this pandemic and people are still struggling in Wisconsin. I have supported taking bold legislative action to provide help to Wisconsin families, schools, workers and small businesses and now we are providing that help.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, who voted against the bill, said, “This is not Covid relief – it is a massive debt burden that further mortgages our children’s future. I support helping people truly affected by the pandemic, but we should have targeted the unspent $1 trillion from previous bills first. The economy is already in a strong recovery, and this bill could spark harmful inflation. It was unneeded and unwise.”

“The American Rescue Plan is the support Wisconsin needs right now to help us get past this public health crisis and move our economy forward,” said Baldwin.

