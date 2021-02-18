Wisconsin Senate to pass bipartisan unemployment bill

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is poised to approve a bipartisan bill designed to begin updating the state’s antiquated unemployment insurance system that Gov. Tony Evers has blamed for causing delays in the processing of claims filed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure up for a vote Thursday also includes portions of a COVID-19 bill that Evers vetoed. It would waive the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability from coronavirus-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools.

The Senate’s passage of the bill would send it to the Assembly, which could vote on it as soon as Tuesday.

