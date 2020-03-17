Wisconsin Senate postpones session due to coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Senate will not convene for its final regular session day of the year as originally planned next week due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday that the Senate will convene later this spring, but he did not set a date.

The Senate originally planned to convene on March 24 for its last session day of the year. There are numerous bills in flux awaiting Senate action that will be further delayed now.

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday suggested the Legislature may need to meet to take action in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

