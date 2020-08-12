Wisconsin Senate leader Fitzgerald wins US House primary

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald took a giant step toward seizing an open seat in Congress, easily defeating a surveying company owner in a Republican primary as the state navigated its second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.

Fitzgerald is looking to succeed the retiring Jim Sensenbrenner in southeastern Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. Fitzgerald faced a mostly nominal challenge from Cliff DeTemple, a U.S. Coast Guard Reserve commander who owns a surveying and engineering firm in Milwaukee.

Unofficial returns Tuesday showed Fitzgerald easily defeated him by a more than 3-to-1 margin.

