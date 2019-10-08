Wisconsin Senate confirms 5 of Evers Cabinet secretaries

Site staff by Site staff

The Wisconsin Senate has voted unanimously to confirm five members of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet, nearly a year into his administration.

All of Evers’ agency secretary have been serving pending the confirmation votes. The other 11 in Evers’ Cabinet who have yet to be confirmed can remain in the job unless the Senate votes to deny confirmation.

The battle over Evers’ Cabinet secretaries has largely played out behind the scenes, with his appointees meeting privately with Republicans who control the Senate to secure enough support for confirmation.

Those the Senate approved on Tuesday were Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld, Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr and Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments